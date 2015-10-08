(Adds executive comments from earnings call, paragraphs 4-8)
NEW YORK Oct 8 Alcoa lowered its forecast for
the 2015 global aluminum surplus to 551,000 tonnes from its
second-quarter estimate for a 762,000-tonne surplus, the company
said in a presentation to announce its third-quarter financial
results on Thursday.
It said it expects a aluminum market deficit in 2016, though
it did not specify how much.
The decline in the expected 2015 surplus came as Alcoa
lowered the amount of new smelting capacity it expected to come
online in the rest of the year in both China and the rest of the
world, as weak aluminum prices force producers to delay
maintenance and scale back planned capacity upgrades.
Chief Financial Officer Bill Oplinger told investors the
lower surplus projection was "primarily due to the effect of the
executed Chinese curtailments and the slower launch of
greenfield smelter projects in China."
The company expected Chinese supply to total 31.1 million
tonnes, down from 31.4 million tonnes the last quarter, and said
supply in the rest of the world would be 26.819 million tonnes,
down from its forecast for 26.844 million tonnes in the prior
quarter.
Oplinger added that while China's exports of "fake semis",
or metal exported as semi-fabricated to evade export taxes only
to be re-melted later, continued to fill the primary aluminum
deficit in the rest of the world.
However, Chinese semi-fabricated exports fell 21 percent
between the second and third quarter, Oplinger said, as
continued weakness in regional premiums paid on top of London
Metal Exchange prices for physical delivery reduced the
attractiveness of exporting fake semis.
"There's no outflow of primary metal from China, and the
export of fake semis has decreased significantly," Oplinger said
Alcoa reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit due
to the slide in aluminum prices, earning 7 cents per share
versus analysts' average expectations of 13 cents per share.
