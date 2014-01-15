RPT-UPDATE 4-S.Korea to raise issue of U.S. steel import restrictions at WTO
* S.Korea's trade ministry plans to raise issue at WTO meeting
Jan 15 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc said on Wednesday it plans to permanently close the two potlines at its Massena East smelter in Massena, New York.
The company said the lines are not competitive. The move will cut Alcoa's smelting capacity by 84,000 tonnes. Its Massena West facility is not affected.
* S.Korea's trade ministry plans to raise issue at WTO meeting
KIGALI, April 21 Rwanda said on Friday crop-devouring caterpillars known as fall army worms had damaged 17 percent of its maize crop and the military had joined the fight to halt their spread.