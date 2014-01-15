Jan 15 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc said
on Wednesday it plans to permanently close the two potlines at
its Massena East smelter in Massena, New York in the first
quarter.
Alcoa closed one of Massena East's three potlines in August
2013. The company said the potlines were not competitive. Its
Massena West facility is not affected.
Aluminum prices are hovering close to the cost of production
for many of the world's smelters, and analysts have said more
cuts are needed to reduce a global surplus of the metal and
boost prices.
Wednesday's announcement, part of a review announced in May,
will cut Alcoa's smelting capacity by 84,000 tonnes. It expects
to take after-tax restructuring charges between $60 million and
$70 million, or 6 cents a share, in the first quarter. About 40
percent of the charges will be non-cash.
Including Massena East, Alcoa has announced temporary
shutdowns or permanent closures totaling 361,000 tonnes of
annual capacity. The company said in May it was reviewing
460,000 tonnes of capacity.
Massena East employs 332 people, said Alcoa spokeswoman
Monica Orbe in an email.
"We will work with the local unions to minimize the impact
on jobs," she said.