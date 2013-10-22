Oct 22 Shares of Alcoa Inc surged on
Tuesday in an unusually busy day for the aluminum producer, with
the stock rising sharply in late-day trading for its biggest
one-day move in nearly two years, though the reasons for the
move were unclear.
The stock rose 8.8 percent to close at $9.36 on 93.7 million
shares traded, the busiest day for the stock since Oct. 12,
2011, according to Reuters data, and the best day for shares
since Oct. 27 of that same year.
Heavy options activity was also seen, with volume rising to
more than eight times the recent daily average. The activity was
concentrated on upside call option bets expiring on Friday,
where the buyer has the right to buy the stock by a given date
in the future at a specific price.
Little fundamental news was seen as responsible for the
late-day move that also saw gains in Century Aluminum,
which rose 17.6 percent. Alcoa declined to comment.
Alcoa has formed a joint venture with VSMPO-Avisma Corp
, the world's No. 1 titanium producer, to develop
high-end aerospace products to feed growing demand from the
sector, it said on Tuesday.
Some analysts said this joint venture was the reason for the
buying, but the collaboration in a niche aerospace product was
announced prior to the open of trading, and activity in Alcoa
shares did not pick up until the last two hours of trading. More
than 58 million shares traded in the last two hours, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
"Not only did Alcoa set a new 52-week high on Tuesday but
its share volume was more than four times the normal trading
day," said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade.
Options volume came to 158,000 calls and 84,000 puts traded
on Tuesday, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
Other factors that might have contributed to the jump in
Alcoa shares is broad strength in the metals market as well as
news that BHP Billiton is boosting iron ore production, said
WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.
"There is substantial opening call buying in Alcoa in the
Oct. 25 weekly options for the $9, $9.50 and $10 strikes," said
Ophir Gottlieb, managing director of options analytics
firm Livevol.
More than 18,000 calls in total were purchased on those
three strikes alone, with an existing open interest combined of
just 328 contracts prior to Tuesday.
