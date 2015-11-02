NEW YORK Nov 2 Alcoa Inc will idle three aluminum smelters in the United States, the company said on Monday, leaving it with just one operating smelter in the country as it seeks to curtail uncompetitive capacity.

The company will idle its Intalco and Wenatchee smelters in Washington state and the Massena West smelter in New York state, it said. The move comes as aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange have hit six-year lows and premiums paid on top of that for physical delivery have collapsed. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)