(Adds background on Alcoa smelter cutback plans)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. Jan 21 Alcoa Inc
may keep its 279,000 tonne-per-year Intalco smelter in
Washington state open if power costs decline, an executive said
in a presentation on Thursday.
The smelter is slated to curtail output by the end of the
second quarter.
"Should the economics change, they could certainly come
back," Alcoa Casting commercial vice president Christine Keener
told the Platts Aluminum Symposium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida,
referring to Intalco and the 184,000 tonne-per-year Wenatchee
smelter in Washington, which was curtailed last month. "We will
continue to have discussions around power and cross that bridge
when we get there."
The Intalco smelter was initially slated to be curtailed by
the end of the first quarter, but Alcoa on Tuesday announced a
delay until the end of the second quarter due to changes in
energy and raw materials costs.
The smelter is run on hydropower from the Bonneville Power
Administration.
Late last year, Alcoa announced plans to close or curtail
output at three of its four U.S. aluminum smelters. Should the
cuts all go through, its only remaining U.S. smelter would be
its 130,000 tonne-per-year Massena West smelter, which received
nearly $70 million in aid from New York state to keep running.
U.S. aluminum output in 2016 is expected to be lower than at
any point since at least 1950, due to cutbacks from Alcoa and
rival producers Century Aluminum and Noranda
as aluminum prices languish near 6-1/2 year
lows.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew
Lewis)