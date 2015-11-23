(Changes sourcing, adds Alcoa's statement, details, shares)
Nov 23 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp
disclosed a 6.4 percent stake in "undervalued" Alcoa Inc
on Monday, sending the aluminum producer's shares up as much as
6.3 percent.
Elliott, run by activist investor Paul Singer, sees
opportunities for Alcoa to improve its profit margins, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
"Elliott advised (Alcoa) of their ownership of shares
several weeks ago, shortly after we announced the separation of
our upstream and value-add businesses," Alcoa spokeswoman Monica
Orbe told Reuters.
"Since then we have had constructive discussions with
Elliott."
Alcoa said in September it would break itself into two
companies, separating its faster-growing plane and car parts
business from its traditional smelting operations as
shareholders seek higher returns amid a slump in commodity
prices.
Alcoa's margins have been compressed by a global glut of
aluminum, which has hit prices and battered the company's stock.
Up to Friday's close, Alcoa's stock had fallen 45 percent
this year, compared with a 37 percent decline in the Dow Jones
U.S. Basic Resources index.
Elliott's stake, disclosed in a regulatory filing, makes it
the second-biggest shareholder in Alcoa after investment manager
Vanguard Group Inc, which had an 8.21 percent stake as of Sept.
30, according to Reuters data.
Alcoa shares were up 4.7percent at $9.09 in late morning
trading.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Michael Flaherty in
New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ted Kerr)