May 15 Negotiators for Alcoa Inc and
unionized workers at 10 U.S. plants remained divided on several
key issues on Thursday, including wages and healthcare premium
increases, the union said less than 24 hours before the expiry
of their labor contract.
At least four United Steelworkers' locals have voted to give
their negotiators the right to authorize a strike if a contract
cannot be reached. The authorization does not mean the union
will strike.
A previous contract between the Pittsburgh-based aluminum
producer and the union expires at 12:59 am EDT on Friday. The
union represents some 6,100 Alcoa employees at plants making
aluminum and aluminum products for sectors including automotive,
aerospace and consumer packaging.
"The main sticking points are health care premium increases,
wage package and two tier benefits and pension packages for new
hires," said Ken Cox, financial secretary of USW local 115,
which represents workers at Alcoa's Lafayette, Indiana plant.
The local has given its negotiators authorization to strike if
needed.
The union has said it had "very modest" wage increases over
the last two agreements.
Alcoa said on a website created for the talks that the two
sides had reviewed proposals on "economics, benefits and
language" on Wednesday.
Negotiations between the two sides began in Pittsburgh in
April.
Union officials have said there are several options if a new
contract cannot be reached before the deadline, including
extending the current contract, workers going on strike, or the
company locking out workers.
Alcoa's share price was 3 percent lower at $13.14 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Cameron French in
Toronto; Editing by Bernard Orr)