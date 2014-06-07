June 6 Unionized workers at aluminum producer
Alcoa Inc have voted in favor of a new five-year labor
agreement that covers some 6,000 workers at 11 U.S. locations,
the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.
The two sides had reached a tentative agreement last month,
hours before the previous contract was due to expire, after
deadlocking on issues such as wages and healthcare premium
increase.
The new contract includes a ratification bonus of $1,000 and
general wage increases averaging $3.22 per hour, a 14.2 percent
increase on the previous contract, the Steelworkers said in a
statement.
A statement from Alcoa was not immediately available.
The new agreement, which will expire on May 15, 2019, also
"preserves" active employee and retiree health care benefits
with no changes to health care contribution rates.
Labor negotiations came at a time when Alcoa has been
cutting capacity at its smelters to stem a growing aluminum
surplus that has depressed prices and made a large number of
plants uncompetitive.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Michael
Perry)