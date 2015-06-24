June 24 Israel-based Alcobra Ltd said its experimental drug failed in a mid-stage trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, a type of genetic disorder that could cause autism.

Alcobra said it plans to discuss trial results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before finalizing the design of the next study. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)