Oct 6 Alcobra Ltd said its drug to
treat attention deficit disorder met the main goals of a
late-stage trial, reducing the symptoms of the condition better
than a sugar pill.
The study results were derived after the company excluded
data from four patients who showed an extreme response to the
placebo, Alcobra said in a statement.
The company said the study scored the drug, Metadoxine, on
the same scale used in studies that evaluated other attention
deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, drugs.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)