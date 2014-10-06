(Adds conference call details; CEO , analyst comments; updates
shares)
By Vidya L Nathan
Oct 6 Alcobra Ltd lost more than half
its market value after it said its drug to treat adult attention
deficit disorder met the main goals of a late-stage trial - but
only after excluding data from patients who reacted positively
to a placebo.
Alcobra's stock was the biggest loser on the Nasdaq as the
results also made it less likely the company would be bought.
"There was a belief that if this study worked out with a
statistically significant outcome, the company could have been
sold long before the next phase 3 study," Roth Capital Partners
LLC's Debjit Chattopadhyay told Reuters.
Alcobra's shares fell about 53 percent to a low of $6.57,
wiping out almost $100 million of market capitalization.
Alcobra CEO Yaron Daniely confirmed to Reuters that the
company had been in discussions on a deal with several parties
since it released early phase 2 studies in December 2012.
A positive study on an ADHD drug prompted Shire Plc
to buy New River Pharmaceuticals for $2.6 billion in 2007.
Alcobra's drug, Metadoxine, was tested in 300 patients as a
treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD
- a common neurobiological condition in adults.
ADHD, which is usually diagnosed in childhood, persists into
adulthood in about 60 percent of cases. About 4-5 percent adults
worldwide suffer from ADHD, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
The Israeli company said patients given Metadoxine showed
statistically significant improvement in symptoms to those given
a placebo based on results scored on a scale commonly used to
evaluate ADHD drugs.
However, the results excluded data for "four subjects with
extreme placebo responses," Alcobra said.
Alcobra said it would meet with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to discuss how to move forward with the drug's
development. The company is testing the drug in children and
adolescents in two other late-stage studies.
Daniely was optimistic.
"If there is rationale for moving forward and confirmatory
evidence then the FDA is not particularly against looking at
subscale and subgroups of data," he said.
The current treatment for ADHD involves a class of drugs
called psychostimulants, which lets nerve cells communicate
better with each other.
Psychostimulants can be abused and come with warning that
limits the number of patients that can be given the drug.
Alcobra's Metadoxine is not a psychostimulant. Instead, a
slow release of the drug works by modulating gamma-aminobutyric
acid, a key chemical that reduces nerve stimulation.
The only other approved non-stimulant, Straterra, is made by
Eli Lilly and Co. It was approved with a warning of an
increased risk of suicidal thoughts in children or adolescents.
Shire's ADHD treatments, Vynase and Adderall - both
psychostimulants - generated sales of $710.7 million and $184.9
million respectively in the first half of the year.
Johnson & Johnson's Concerta, also a
psychostimulant, brought in sales of about $295 million.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Ted Kerr)