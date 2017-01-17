Jan 17 Israeli drug developer Alcobra Ltd
on Tuesday said its experimental drug to treat
attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) failed a
late-stage study in adult patients.
Alcobra will take a decision on the drug, MDX, after
reviewing the full data set, Chief Executive Dr. Yaron Daniely
said.
MDX, Alcobra's only drug, has already hit a few roadblocks.
The announcement follows the recommendation of the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration this month that the company conduct a new
MDX trial to expel safety concerns emanating from preclinical
data.
The FDA had placed a clinical hold on the long-acting
therapy in September in light of this data.
