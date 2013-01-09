* Aldar, Sorouh say board to decide on merger in due course
* Says merger talks "continue to progress"
(Adds details)
Jan 9 Abu Dhabi's top two developers Aldar
Properties and Sorouh Real Estate said on
Wednesday discussions involving a state-backed merger between
the two firms were at an advanced stage.
In separate statements to the Abu Dhabi bourse, Aldar and
Sorouh said recommending the merger would be taken by their
respective boards in due course and that talks "continue to
progress". The companies made similar statements in November.
The two state-backed firms have been in talks since March
2012 and sources told Reuters on Tuesday that the companies had
reached an initial agreement to merge via a share swap.
Aldar and Sorouh have a combined market capitalisation of
about 10 billion dirhams ($2.7 billion), which would make the
proposed merger one of the biggest conducted by listed firms in
the Middle East.
The merger would create a state-backed company with combined
assets worth nearly $15 billion, and could help to repair Abu
Dhabi's weak real estate market by ensuring better coordination
of new property developments.
Aldar shares were down 1.9 percent at 0600 GMT, with Sorouh
falling 3.8 percent. Both made double-digit gains on Tuesday
following the Reuters report that a preliminary merger deal had
been reached.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh
Nair)