ABU DHABI, April 22 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties
is committed to repaying all its debt and does not
need any financial support from the government of Abu Dhabi, the
company's deputy chief executive told reporters on Sunday.
"We won't need more (financial) help, we are comfortable on
the financing side," Mohammed Al Mubarak said on the sidelines
of a property conference.
"We are committed to all our debts and they will be paid, we
are in a healthy financial position," he added.
Aldar, which has been bailed out twice by the Abu Dhabi
government with rescue packages totaling over $10 billion, last
week secured a 4-billion-dirham ($1.09 billion) credit facility
from National Bank of Abu Dhabi, a deal expected to
help the developer manage its liquidity needs.
