DUBAI Aug 7 Aldar Properties, Abu
Dhabi's biggest property developer, said on Wednesday that its
second-quarter net profit surged mainly due to a one-off gain
from its merger with rival firm Sorouh Real Estate.
The builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One race track made a
second-quarter net profit of 1.25 billion dirhams ($340.3
million), compared with 418 million dirhams in the same period
in 2012, the company said in its first earnings announcement
after the merger completion in June.
Quarterly earnings included a one-time gain of 2.6 billion
dirhams from combination of its business with Sorouh, Aldar
said.
However, revenue for the quarter dropped to 1.3 billion
dirhams from 4.6 billion dirhams in the prior-year period.
The developer booked provisions, impairments and write downs of
1.1 billion dirhams in the quarter.
Aldar said it would handover more than 7,400 units in next
12 months.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
