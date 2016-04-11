DUBAI, April 11 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties said on Monday it will add new villas to its Yas Island development with a project valued at 6 billion dirhams ($1.63 billion).

Yas Acres will consist of 1,315 villas, with the company saying residents will have access to a golf course and club house, parks, schools and a waterfront.

The project will add to Aldar's Yas Island development, where the emirate's Formula 1 race track is built, which on completion will house 15,000 residents, the firm said in a bourse statement.

No details were given in the filing on financing or construction timetable. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)