* Three-year facility to be used for general purposes
* Facility will help manage liquidity
(Adds detail, background)
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, April 17 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties
has secured a 4 billion dirham ($1.09 billion) credit
facility from National Bank of Abu Dhabi, a deal
expected to help the struggling developer manage its liquidity
needs.
The three-year revolving facility, which was undrawn at
signing, will be used for general business purposes, Aldar said
in a emailed statement.
The funds from the deal will allow the company to manage its
working capital and liquidity requirements over the next three
years, it said.
No terms of the deal were provided in the statement, the
latest show of financial support for the emirate's flagship
developer which has been hit hard by slumping real estate value
in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
National Bank of Abu Dhabi is the largest lender by market
value in the UAE and over 70-percent government-owned.
Aldar has been bailed out twice by the Abu Dhabi government
with rescue packages totalling over $10 billion.
State-owned investment fund Mubadala, which holds
a near-majority position in Aldar said last month that it
transferred a 14 percent stake in the developer to secure a loan
facility from another Abu Dhabi lender.
Talks are also underway for a possible merger of the
developer with rival Sorouh Real Estate, as Abu Dhabi
looks to consolidate its property sector.
Shares of Aldar were flat on the Abu Dhabi bourse following
the announcement.
Aldar's $1.25 billion 10.75 percent bond, maturing 2014
was bid at 109.244 on Tuesday, according to
Thomson Reuters data, to yield 6 percent, down about 10 basis
points since the beginning of the month.
The builder of the Yas Marina Formula One circuit has been
forced to sell key projects to the government including the
Ferrari World Theme Park.
The announcement comes after the United Arab Emirates'
central bank amended large exposure limit rules for state-linked
firms earlier this month, setting a limits of 100 percent of the
capital base for all lending by a bank.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Editing by Dinesh Nair and Rachna Uppal)