DUBAI Dec 15 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties
will cut its debts by more than a third over the next
two years, its chief financial officer said on Monday, extending
a trend that has already led to credit agencies upgrading their
ratings on the company.
Aldar, 34 percent-owned by Abu Dhabi government fund
Mubadala Development Co, had 9.6 billion dirhams ($2.6 billion)
of debt as of Sept. 30 - down from 13.8 billion at the end of
2013 and set to fall to 6 billion over the next two years.
The reduction is down to Aldar, which merged with
state-backed Sorouh Real Estate in June 2013 and which ranks as
the emirate's largest developer, using some of the money due
from Abu Dhabi's government to repay debt, Chief Financial
Officer Greg Fewer told Reuters.
As of Sept. 30, the builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One motor
racing circuit was due 6.4 billion dirhams from the government
over the following three years. It does not have any immediate
plans to refinance existing borrowing.
"We have an ongoing programme of receivables from the
government who have purchased land and (are) reimbursing us for
infrastructure we have developed on their behalf," said Fewer in
a phone interview.
"Those agreements create this very visible and reliable
stream of cash flows from the government that drive our
strategy, which is to deleverage."
Standard & Poor's on Monday raised its credit rating on
Aldar to "BBB-/A-3", or investment grade, while in November
Moody's took a similar ratings action on the company.
Both agencies, which have "stable" outlooks on the company,
based their upgrades on Aldar's debt reduction plans.
"We anticipate Aldar Properties will improve its financial
risk profile over the next 12 months," S&P wrote in a note. "The
rating upgrade reflects our positive view on the ongoing support
from the Abu Dhabi government for Aldar."
Fewer said the upgrades would improve Aldar's financial
flexibility.
"We're net paying off debt, but that said there's still
ample room to optimise and refinance that core level of 6
billion dirhams at any time," said Fewer.
"The investment grade ratings keep the bond and the bank
markets open to us, we're not seeking to issue anything at this
time, but we're constantly reviewing the market and will be
opportunistic when it comes to reducing our cost of debt."
Aldar last month posted a 41 percent rise in third-quarter
net profit to 584 million dirhams ($159 million).
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Editing by David Holmes)