UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec warns of political risks as chips boost Q4 profit
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)
(Corrects para 1 to clarify where operating profit from, time frame)
ABU DHABI Aug 3 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties expects to generate a net operating profit of 1.5 billion dirhams ($408 million) in recurring revenue from 2015 onwards due to the handover of residential units and business at its new Yas Mall project, which will open in November.
"The net operating profit to generate from the residential units and the mall business is around 1.5 billion dirhams," Greg Fewer, Aldar's chief financial officer, said in a conference call after announcing second-quarter results on Sunday.
The developer reported a quarterly net profit of 506 million dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)
* SCB to invest 30-40 billion baht ($852.51 million - $1.14 billion) in technology infrastructure during the next three years, President and CEO Arthid Nanthawithaya said in statement
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned ratings to PT Toyota Astra Financial Services' (TAFS; AAA(idn)/Stable) proposed senior bonds, as follows: - bonds with a maturity of 36 months assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' - bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' TAFS's proposed bond issuance, the second tranche under bond programme II, will be up to