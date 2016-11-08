DUBAI Nov 8 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties reported a 17.9 percent increase in third-quarter attributable net profit on Tuesday, according to a bourse filing.

Net profit attributable to the owners was 747.8 million dirhams ($203.6 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 634.3 million dirhams in the year-ago period.

Total net profit for the period rose 16 percent to 737.1 million dirhams, from 638.2 million dirhams in the corresponding three months of last year.

SICO Bahrain forecast Aldar would make a quarterly profit of 480.26 million dirhams, and EFG Hermes expected earnings of 682.06 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David French)