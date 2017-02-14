DUBAI Feb 14 Aldar Properties, the
state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One circuit,
reported a 0.9 percent decline in fourth quarter net
attributable profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters
calculations.
Aldar made a net profit of 727.9 million dirhams ($198.2
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated from
financial statements in the absence of a quarterly breakdown.
That compared with a profit of 734.6 million dirhams in the
prior-year period.
Reuters initally calculated a net profit for the fourth
quarter of 2016 of 745.5 million dirhams based on the company's
profit that was not net attributable.
SICO Bahrain forecast a quarterly profit of 496.0 million
dirhams while EFG Hermes forecast a profit of 849.0 million
dirhams.
Aldar's board also proposed paying a dividend of 11 fils per
share for 2016, according to the statement, up from 10 fils per
share for the previous year.
($1 = 3.6720 UAE dirham)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)