(Corrects percentage in paragraph 2 to read 5.6 percent, not 9.1 percent)

* Abu Dhabi real estate demand slowed in last 2-3 months

* Managing stock release in light of market conditions

* Q4 profit rises 5.6 pct to 735 mln dirhams

By Stanley Carvalho and David French

ABU DHABI, Feb 15 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties is monitoring the amount of real estate it puts up for sale as it tries to manage the impact of a slowdown in the sector, a company executive said on Monday.

He was speaking after the developer reported a 5.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net attributable profit, helped by higher recurring revenue from assets such as shopping malls, schools and hotels.

Economic growth in Gulf countries is slowing as low oil prices have led to spending curbs and job cuts across major sectors.

Residential prices in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates and home to most of the UAE's oil reserves, rose 25 percent in 2013 and 2014 but flattened in 2015.

"We're watching how much we're releasing into the market," Aldar Chief Development Officer Talal al-Dhiyebi told reporters on a conference call without giving further details.

"In the last two to three months, we've seen a slight slowdown on demand but we are selling at a smaller rate."

Transaction volumes in Abu Dhabi were also flat, according to Matthew Green, head of research at consultancy CBRE Middle East, which could lead to deflationary pressures.

Still, Aldar would raise capital expenditure to around 2.5 billion dirhams this year from around 1.1 billion dirhams in 2015, Chief Financial Officer Greg Fewer said, as the company spend on six projects launched since 2014.

Most of these projects had strong order books, including its affordable housing scheme on Reem Island which was 90 percent sold, Dhiyebi said.

The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit said it made a profit attributable to equity holders of 735 million dirhams ($200.1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31.

Reuters had previously calculated earnings of 760 million dirhams before the quarterly breakdown was provided.

The figure was above both the earnings recorded in the corresponding period of 2014 and the 512.7 million dirham forecast of an analyst at SICO Bahrain.

The growth was driven by income from recurring revenue assets, which contributed 62 percent of earnings in 2015 versus 34 percent in the previous year and would be a buffer against any slowdown in the market, Fewer said.

Aldar's shares were down 2 percent at 0857 GMT against a 0.5 percent dip in the wider market. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Editing by Susan Thomas)