BRIEF-Avanza: number of customers increases by 56,300 during 2017
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
ABU DHABI Jan 21 The new entity created by the merger of Abu Dhabi property firms, Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate, does not need further government financing, its incoming chairman said on Monday.
Abu Bakr Seddiqi al-Khoury, Sorouh's current managing director, said the new firm will have 15 billion dirhams ($4.08 billion) in projected cash flow from government contracts and will use it to reduce debt of 13.4 billion dirhams over the next three years.
Speaking on a conference call, al-Khoury said there would also be job cuts as part of the all-share merger, which is still subject to shareholder approval. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Dinesh Nair; Writing by Amran Abocar)
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).