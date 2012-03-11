DUBAI, March 11 Struggling Abu Dhabi
developer Aldar Properties may merge with local rival
Sorouh Real Estate in a possible government-back
tie-up, the firms said in a joint statement on Sunday.
Aldar, which is majority-owned by Abu Dhabi and built the
Yas Marina Formula One circuit, has been bailed out twice by the
government over the past 18 months with rescue packages
totalling some $10 billion.
The two are the No. 1 and 2 developers in the emirate, with
the smaller Sorouh faring better than its bigger rival amid a
property slump dating back to 2008.
Shares in both companies ended up 8 percent on the Abu Dhabi
exchange on Sunday. The statement came after markets
closed.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing
by David French)