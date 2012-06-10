DUBAI, June 10 Due diligence has begun on the
potential state-backed merger of indebted Abu Dhabi developer
Aldar Properties and smaller rival Sorouh Real Estate
, the two firms said on Sunday.
The developers also named advisors to the two sides with
Credit Suisse advising Aldar while Morgan Stanley
is working with Sorouh. Goldman Sachs and National
Bank of Abu Dhabi are advisors to the steering
committee overseeing the proposed tie-up.
"A due diligence process is now underway to assess in detail
the implications for all stakeholders and this process will take
a number of months," a joint statement from the companies said.
Reuters reported in May that those banks had been appointed
to the roles.