* Due diligence process to take number of months
* Goldman Sachs and NBAD to advice steering committee
* C.Suisse to advice Aldar; M.Stanley to work with Sorouh
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, June 10 Due diligence process is underway
on the potential state-backed merger of indebted Abu Dhabi
developer Aldar Properties and smaller rival Sorouh
Real Estate, the two firms said, also naming financial
advisors for the deal.
Aldar and Sorouh said in March they were in talks for a
potential merger, with the blessing of the government,
potentially creating a company with $15 billion in assets.
Goldman Sachs and National Bank of Abu Dhabi
are advisors to the steering committee overseeing the
proposed tie-up between Abu Dhabi's top two developers, the
companies said in a joint bourse statement.
Credit Suisse is advising Aldar while Morgan
Stanley will work with Sorouh.
"A due diligence process is now underway to assess in detail
the implications for all stakeholders and this process will take
a number of months," the statement from the companies said.
Reuters reported in May that those banks had been appointed
to the roles, adding momentum to the state-backed deal.
Ernst&Young will provide accounting advice to the steering
committee while property consultants Jones Lang LaSalle will
help with valuations.
Aldar, which has relied heavily on the government over the
past 18 months for funding, also appointed Allen & Overy as the
legal advisors.
The builder of the Yas Marina Formula One motor racing
circuit received as much as $10 billion in rescue funds from the
government. This is equivalent to the amount Abu Dhabi deployed
to rescue Dubai from a bond default in 2009.
Sorouh, which is the smaller among the two firms, appointed
Clifford Chance as legal advisors, the statement added.
Shares of Aldar and Sorouh closed up 1.8 percent and 1
percent respectively on the Abu Dhabi bourse on Sunday, before
the announcement.
Abu Dhabi's property market is facing challenges as a huge
supply of high-end homes are expected to enter the market this
year. Property prices in the emirate are expected to fall
another 5 percent in 2012, a Reuters poll showed.