ABU DHABI, Sept 30 A potential merger agreement
between Abu Dhabi developers Aldar Properties and
Sorouh Real Estate is expected to be announced "within
a month," a senior Sorouh executive said on Sunday.
Indebted Aldar and Sorouh said in March they were in talks
for a state-backed merger, creating a company with $15 billion
in assets.
"We are moving (forward) in the process," Sorouh's Managing
Director Abu Bakr Seddiqi al-Khoury told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference.
When asked the time schedule for a potential merger
agreement, he said, "within a month."
Aldar has relied heavily on the government over the past two
years for funding. Abu Dhabi has spent more than $10 billion on
the company, equivalent to the amount it deployed to rescue
Dubai from a bond default in 2009.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by Dinesh Nair)