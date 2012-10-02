* Aldar, Sorouh say due diligence for merger ongoing
* State-backed merger to create entity with $15 bln in
assets
* Sorouh exec said Sunday merger seen within a month
(Adds details)
DUBAI, Oct 2 Talks of a potential merger between
Abu Dhabi property firms Aldar Properties and Sorouh
Real Estate are at an advanced stage but a due
diligence process was still ongoing, the two companies said in a
joint statement on Tuesday.
Indebted Aldar and Sorouh said in March that they were
evaluating a state-backed merger, which would create a company
with $15 billion in assets.
A senior Sorouh executive said on Sunday that the potential
merger could be announced "within a month."
"Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate would like to
clarify that they remain in ongoing due diligence discussions to
evaluate the merits of a potential merger," the statement said.
"A decision on whether to recommend a merger to shareholders
will follow the completion of these discussions which are at an
advanced stage."
Shares in both the property firms surged on Monday as
investors bought in ahead of the potential tie-up, lifting the
UAE capital's bourse to a seven-month high. Aldar rose 4.8
percent, while Sorouh shares jumped 5.1 percent.
Cash-rich Abu Dhabi, which is conducting a strategic review
of its state-linked entities, has spent more than $10 billion on
Aldar itself in the last two years as the emirate's property
market was hit by oversupply and falling prices, compounded by a
similar collapse in neighbouring Dubai.
Aldar, which built Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Formula One motor
racing circuit, is part-owned by state investment fund Mubadala,
who is playing a key role in the merger discussions.
Goldman Sachs and National Bank of Abu Dhabi
are advisors to the steering committee overseeing the
proposed tie-up. Credit Suisse is advising Aldar while
Morgan Stanley will work with Sorouh.
The merger talks between the two firms come as Abu Dhabi's
property market continues to face challenges amid a huge supply
of high-end homes entering the market this year. Property prices
in the emirate are expected to fall another 5 percent in 2012, a
Reuters poll in May showed.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by David French)