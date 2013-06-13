DUBAI, June 13 Abu Dhabi property firms Aldar Properties PJSC and Sorouh Real Estate said the two companies expect to close their state-backed merger by June 30, pending a ministerial resolution approving the deal.

A three-month period for Sorouh creditors to object to the proposed merger has expired without any objections being raised, the two companies said in a joint bourse statement on Thursday.

The companies have applied for approval from Abu Dhabi's Executive Council. Once the approval is granted, the two companies will apply for a ministerial resolution to approve the deal, they said. The resolution is expected to be issued between June 20 and June 30.

The boards of the state-linked rivals proposed a merger in January and the deal was expected to be completed by end-June.