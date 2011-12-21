(Repeats to additional subscribers)
DUBAI, Dec 21 - Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties
has no plans to delist from the Abu Dhabi stock exchange, the
company's deputy chief executive officer said on Wednesday,
dismissing speculation that a major government shareholder may
take the developer private.
"We won't be delisting," Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak told
Reuters, after Aldar's shares fell to a record low.
Share of the developer slumped 4.7 percent in early trading
on Wednesday, hitting a low of 0.79 dirhams ($0.22), before
recovering to 0.81 dirhams.
Aldar's year-to-date losses has extended to around 63
percent, underperforming the Abu Dhabi market, which is
down 12.7 percent this year.
Mubarak dismissed the talks about delisting as "rumours".
Aldar's share price was diluted on Thursday after it
converted a portion of bonds held by state fund Mubadala
Development Co into shares. It could eventually take
Mubadala's stake in the developer to nearly 60 percent.
In January, Abu Dhabi stepped in with a $5.2-billion support
package for the struggling flagship developer. The rescue plan
included the sale of its key assets such as the Ferrari World
theme park, located on Yas Island.
