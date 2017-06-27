WRAPUP 4-New computer virus spreads from Ukraine to disrupt world business
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
June 27 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its experimental treatment to prevent episodic migraine met the main goal of reducing monthly migraine days in a late-stage study.
Patients given the company's drug, eptinezumab, experienced a statistically significant reduction in monthly migraine days in both 300 mg and 100 mg dosages.
In the study, patients receiving the 300 mg dosage experienced a reduction of 4.3 days from baseline in monthly migraine days, while those on the 100 mg saw a reduction of 3.9 days. Patients on the placebo experienced an average of 3.2-day reduction.
Migraine affects about 36 million Americans and is considered the 6th most disabling disease in the world characterized by recurrent episodes of moderate-to-severe headaches accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivities to light and sound.
Alder joins a crowded field of companies racing to develop a new, more effective migraine treatment.
Apart from Alder, Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly Co and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd are all developing drugs to target calcitonin gene-related peptide, or CGRP, a protein involved in pain-signaling during migraine.
Alder said it expects to complete enrollment later this year in another late-stage trial testing patients with chronic migraine. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
NEW YORK, June 28 PayPal Holdings Inc has invested in LendUp, a San Francisco-based startup that offers loans online to consumers who have been traditionally overlooked by banks because they are considered too risky.