BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
LONDON, Sept 22 British bank Aldermore said on Monday that it would float on the London Stock Exchange in October, aiming to raise 75 million pounds ($122.66 million).
Aldermore, which is partly owned by AnaCap Financial Partners, focuses on lending to small and medium-sized businesses and homeowners. The offer will consist of new and existing shares.
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are leading the listing, while Nomura and Numis are co-lead managers. Lazard is advising. ($1 = 0.6115 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.