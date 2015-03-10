LONDON, March 10 New British lender Aldermore is
to be valued at around 651 million pounds ($982 million) in its
London stock market debut, after pricing its offering near the
top of the range.
The banking newcomer, backed by private equity firm AnaCap,
priced its offering of 34.8 percent of issued share capital at
192 pence a share.
AnaCap stands to make 150 million pounds from the sale, a
source familiar with the matter said. The source said the sale
had attracted interest from investors in Britain and the United
States.
An initial price range had been set at between 175 pence and
195 pence per share. The so-called "challenger bank" will raise
75 million pounds in the listing.
Trading is due to start at 0800 GMT on Tuesday. Credit
Suisse and Deutsche Bank are leading the
listing, while RBC Capital Markets is joint bookrunner. Lazard
is advising.
($1 = 0.6630 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Matt Scuffham)