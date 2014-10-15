(Repeats with no changes to text)

LONDON Oct 15 British bank Aldermore (IPO-ALDE.L) has cancelled its London initial public offering (IPO) amid tough market conditions, the lender said on Wednesday.

"Due to recent deterioration of global equity markets, Aldermore's board and shareholders have elected not to proceed at this time with the IPO of Aldermore," it said in a statement.

Aldermore had planned to sell about 300 million pounds ($477.5 million) of shares by Thursday and list the following day with a market value of about 800 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6283 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)