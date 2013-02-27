LONDON Feb 27 New British bank Aldermore has
appointed James Mack as its new finance director after Mack said
earlier in February he planned to step down from the same role
at the Co-operative Bank.
Co-op said on Feb. 15 that Mack was leaving to take up a
role with another bank. His departure, along with the imminent
retirement of chief executive Peter Marks, has heightened
speculation that Co-op's proposed purchase of 632 branches from
Lloyds could be in trouble.
Aldermore was founded in 2009 with backing from private
equity firms AnaCap and Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment
Partners. It focuses on lending to homeowners and small
businesses and aims to offer an alternative to Britain's
established but unpopular high street banks.
Last month, Aldermore said its loan book now totals over 2
billion pounds. It is also the fifth biggest lender in the Bank
of England's Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS), which provides
cheap funds for lending to small firms and households.