* Operating profit increases to 9.2 mln stg
* Gross lending up 34 percent to 2.7 bln stg
* Bank targeting acquisitions to accelerate expansion
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, July 31 New British bank Aldermore
reported a surge in profit in the first half and said it was
seeking acquisitions to speed up its expansion, setting a target
to grow its balance sheet to 5 billion pounds ($7.6 billion) by
the end of 2014.
Aldermore, founded in 2009, has established itself as one of
the more credible newcomers trying to challenge Britain's
established banks and potentially increase competition.
The bank, which made a profit for the first time last year,
lends to small businesses and households and does not have
branches. It was set up by former Barclays executive
Phillip Monks, with backing from private equity firms AnaCap and
Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners.
Monks told Reuters the bank wants to take advantage of
bigger banks scaling back to meet tougher regulatory demands.
"We have an appetite to grow by acquisition and organically.
We have very supportive shareholders. There are two or three
things I'm casting my eye over," Monks said in an interview.
Barclays said on Tuesday it planned to shrink its loan book
by a further 65-80 billion pounds and Monks said he may look at
opportunities arising from that. He said Aldermore aimed to
expand its balance sheet to 4 billion pounds by the end of this
year and 5 billion pounds by the end of 2014.
Aldermore said on Wednesday it made an operating profit of
9.2 million pounds in the six months to the end of June,
compared with 1 million pounds last year. The bank reported a 34
percent increase in gross lending to 2.7 billion pounds.
Aldermore said Chairman David Arculus is stepping down.
Monks said a replacement is likely to be appointed in the next
quarter.