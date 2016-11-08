Nov 8 British lender Aldermore Group Plc said its non-executive chairman, Glyn Jones, had decided to step down to focus on chairing Old Mutual's wealth arm as its Anglo-South African financial services parent gears up to spin off the unit.

* Aldermore, which lends to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), homeowners and landlords, said Jones had decided to step down following a review of his time commitments and that it had commenced the process of finding a new chairman.

* However, if a replacement was not found by Jones' departure date of Feb. 6, Senior Independent Director Danuta Gray would take up the role on an interim basis, the bank said.

* Aldermore was one of the banks to list in London with the aim of challenging Britain's "Big 5" lenders. Jones, who joined Aldermore in March 2014 has led the company through its listing on the London market in March 2015.

* Old Mutual, which is planning to break itself up into its four main businesses by end-2018, is considering listing UK asset management unit, Old Mutual Wealth, but is also open to selling the business.

* Old Mutual Wealth posted a sharp drop in third-quarter client inflows October and said markets would remain difficult following Britain's vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)