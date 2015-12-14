BRIEF-New Relic reports Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.11
* New Relic announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
Dec 14 Aldermore Bank, a unit of Aldermore Group Plc, said it appointed Christine Palmer chief risk officer.
Palmer joins from Royal Bank of Scotland, Aldermore Bank said.
She will replace Steve Barry, who is leaving to pursue opportunities outside the bank. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* New Relic announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017