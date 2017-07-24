FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Aldermore Group hires new head of risk for invoice finance
July 24, 2017 / 12:09 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Aldermore Group hires new head of risk for invoice finance

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc, a UK-based specialist lender and savings bank, appointed Richard Baxter head of risk for invoice finance, in its business finance team.

Based in Manchester, Baxter will report to Clive Gould, risk director for invoice finance.

Prior to joining Aldermore, Baxter held several senior positions at Royal Bank of Scotland. He most recently served as integration director in the bank's transformational change team. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)

