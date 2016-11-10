Nov 10 Aldermore Group Plc said it had seen no change in customer demand since Britain voted to leave the European Union, as it posted higher nine-month lending citing strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.

* The bank, founded by former Barclays executive Phillip Monks, said net loans to customers rose 15 percent to 7.1 billion pounds in the nine months ended Sept. 30.

* "While the economic and regulatory environment continues to evolve, we have seen no changes in customer demand, our pipeline remains strong and our credit performance robust," Chief Executive Phillip Monks said in a statement on Thursday.

* New lending grew 20 percent to 2.3 billion pounds over the period, Aldermore said.

* Founded in 2009, Aldermore is among a handful of London-listed banks set up to challenge the dominance of Britain's big five lenders.

* Aldermore upbeat view follows similar statements from rivals such as Virgin Money, OneSavings Bank, which have defied predictions that Brexit could trigger higher bad debts and poorer lending volumes at banks already challenged by rock-bottom interest rates.

* Aldermore said its net interest margin stable in the quarter and in-line with management expectations. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)