Nov 10 Aldermore Group Plc said it had
seen no change in customer demand since Britain voted to leave
the European Union, as it posted higher nine-month lending
citing strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses,
homeowners and landlords.
* The bank, founded by former Barclays executive Phillip
Monks, said net loans to customers rose 15 percent to 7.1
billion pounds in the nine months ended Sept. 30.
* "While the economic and regulatory environment continues
to evolve, we have seen no changes in customer demand, our
pipeline remains strong and our credit performance robust,"
Chief Executive Phillip Monks said in a statement on Thursday.
* New lending grew 20 percent to 2.3 billion pounds over the
period, Aldermore said.
* Founded in 2009, Aldermore is among a handful of
London-listed banks set up to challenge the dominance of
Britain's big five lenders.
* Aldermore upbeat view follows similar statements from
rivals such as Virgin Money, OneSavings Bank,
which have defied predictions that Brexit could trigger higher
bad debts and poorer lending volumes at banks already challenged
by rock-bottom interest rates.
* Aldermore said its net interest margin stable in the
quarter and in-line with management expectations.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sunil Nair)