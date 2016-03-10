March 10 Aldermore Group Plc reported a
better-than-expected increase in full-year pretax profit as the
up-and-coming British bank issued more mortgages and loans to
small and medium-sized businesses.
The bank, founded in 2009 by a former Barclays executive
with backing from AnaCap, said pretax profit rose 88 percent to
95 million pounds ($134 million) for the year ended Dec. 31.
Analysts were expecting Aldermore to earn 91.4 million
pounds, according to company-compiled market estimates.
Aldermore, which went public last March, said net lending to
customers rose 28 percent to 6.1 billion pounds in the year.
($1 = 0.7049 pounds)
