(Adds CEO comment, details, share movement)
By Aastha Agnihotri
May 12 Aldermore Group Plc said
first-quarter lending rose 6 percent as it added more customers
including homeowners and small and medium enterprises.
Aldermore's stock rose as much 6 percent to its highest
level since April 15 on the London Stock Exchange, outperforming
the FTSE 350 Banks Index which was in the red.
The bank, founded in 2009 by a former Barclays executive
with backing from AnaCap, said net loans to customers rose to
6.5 billion pounds ($9.38 billion) at the end of March from 6.1
billion pounds on Dec. 31.
Total customer deposits in the period grew by 7 percent to
6.2 billion pounds.
Aldermore said growth was driven by an increase in demand
for residential and buy-to-let mortgages, adding that it expects
mortgage demand to continue despite forecasts for a slowdown in
Britain's buy-to-let market.
The number of new approvals dipped for the first time in six
months in March, shortly before new tax changes aimed at cooling
the booming buy-to-let market.
Aldermore does not expect similar strong buy-to-let mortgage
growth in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, due
to the impact of the additional stamp duty but was confident of
future prospects.
"The peak of demand prior to April 1 shows investors are
still confident about the long-term nature of the buy-to-let
mortgage market," Chief Executive Phillip Monks told Reuters.
As of April 1, buy-to-let investors and second homeowners
must pay an additional 3 percent stamp duty on new purchases
compared with first-time buyers.
Shares in the SME-focused bank were up 5.4 percent at 194.8
pence as of 0758 GMT.
($1 = 0.6927 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)