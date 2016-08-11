Aug 11 Aldermore Group Plc reported a better-than-expected 45 percent jump in first-half underlying pretax profit and said it had not yet seen a direct impact on its business from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The bank, founded in 2009 by a former Barclays executive with backing from private-equity firm AnaCap, said it would pass the full reduction from Bank of England's (BoE) interest rate cut onto both its lending and deposit customers.

On the BoE's Term Funding Scheme (TFS), which will provide four-year funding for banks at interest rates close to the Bank Rate, Aldermore said it would review the details once they become available to understand how the scheme can be "most efficiently" utilised.