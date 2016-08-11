* H1 underlying PBT jumps 45 pct
* Says BoE rate cut not to materially impact net interest
income
* Direct impact of Brexit on business not seen yet
* To review details of BoE's Term Funding Scheme
By Noor Zainab Hussain
Aug 11 Challenger bank Aldermore Group Plc
reported a 45 percent jump in first-half underlying
pretax profit, as it shrugged off Brexit jitters and concerns
about the impact of the Bank of England's recent rate cut.
Aldermore said it would pass the full reduction from BoE's
interest rate cut onto both its lending and deposit customers.
The impact of the BoE's first interest rate cut since 2009
and a further potential cut will not materially impact its net
interest income, the lender said.
Aldermore, one of the banks aiming to challenge Britain's
"Big 5" lenders, said it had not yet seen a direct impact on its
business from Brexit.
The bank kept its net interest margin stable at 3.6 percent
and reduced its underlying cost to income ratio to 45 percent
from 53 percent. Loans origination rose 26 percent to 1.5
billion pounds.
On the BoE's Term Funding Scheme, which will provide
four-year funding for banks at interest rates close to the Bank
Rate, Aldermore said it would review the details once they
become available.
BREXIT IMPACT
Aldermore, which lends to small and medium-sized businesses
(SMEs), homeowners and landlords, said it had extended the
mortgages emergence period assumptions by three months to
reflect increased economic uncertainty.
The bank will continue to work with UK SMEs, which, it
believed, remained "under or poorly served".
Aldermore's commitment comes at a time when rival Virgin
Money deferred plans to begin lending to SMEs and
Shawbrook said post Brexit uncertainty could lead to
deferred investment decisions and a decline in borrowing demand.
"It would be foolhardy for me to comment on Virgin's
reasons, but I'm very comfortable as a specialist lender as
opposed to a retail bank, that we've got the capabilities and
the opportunities to continue growing in the SME sector," Chief
Executive Phillip Monks told Reuters.
Monks said the bank stress tests its books every month and
there were no "signs of external loss" coming through.
"We stress test our customers' affordability to pay at much,
much higher interest rates, which clearly is not an environment
we seem to be facing for a good period of time now," he said.
Aldermore shares fell 5.9 percent to 144.6 pence at 0911 GMT
on the subdued London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.7688 pounds)
