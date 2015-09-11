Sept 11 Two private equity investors in UK bank
Aldermore Group Plc together sold a 15 percent stake in
the bank, joint bookrunner RBC Capital Markets said.
RBC said on Thursday that AnaCap and Toscafund raised 145.5
million pounds ($224 million) from the sale of 50.9 million
shares of Aldermore.
AnaCap and Toscafund were Aldermore's two largest
shareholders as of March 13, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Aldermore, among a handful of London-listed banks positioned
to challenge the dominance of Britain's big five lenders, said
last month that its profit more than doubled in the first half
of the year.
Aldermore's shares fell 3 percent to 286 pence, the price at
which AnaCap and Toscafund sold the shares, on the London Stock
Exchange.
Up to Thursday's close, the stock had gained 53.5 percent
since its debut on March 10.
($1 = 0.65 pounds)
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)