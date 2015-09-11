Sept 11 Two private equity investors in UK bank Aldermore Group Plc together sold a 15 percent stake in the bank, joint bookrunner RBC Capital Markets said.

RBC said on Thursday that AnaCap and Toscafund raised 145.5 million pounds ($224 million) from the sale of 50.9 million shares of Aldermore.

AnaCap and Toscafund were Aldermore's two largest shareholders as of March 13, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Aldermore, among a handful of London-listed banks positioned to challenge the dominance of Britain's big five lenders, said last month that its profit more than doubled in the first half of the year.

Aldermore's shares fell 3 percent to 286 pence, the price at which AnaCap and Toscafund sold the shares, on the London Stock Exchange.

Up to Thursday's close, the stock had gained 53.5 percent since its debut on March 10. ($1 = 0.65 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)