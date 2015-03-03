* Sale covered on first day of bookbuild
LONDON, March 3 British banking newcomer
Aldermore will have a valuation of between 600
million pounds and 660 million pounds ($922 million-$1 billion)
following its London stock market listing, industry sources
said.
The sources said Aldermore, which plans to raise 75 million
pounds from the initial public offering, had managed to cover
the books for the sale early on the first day of its bookbuild
on Tuesday.
The shares will be priced between 175 pence and 195 pence
per share, the sources said, and the valuation represents a
significant premium to Aldermore's book value of about 450
million pounds.
Last October, Aldermore cancelled a planned stock market
listing which would have valued the business at about 800
million pounds, after a fall in stock markets sapped investor
interest in new listings.
Aldermore was founded in 2009 by former Barclays
executive Phillip Monks with banking from private equity firm
AnaCap and has established itself among the newcomers trying to
challenge Britain's largest banks.
The bank, which does not have branches, focuses on lending
to small businesses, as well as on savings products and home
loans. It has picked up customers from larger banks which are
downsizing and building capital to meet tougher regulations.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
