LONDON, March 16 The private equity owner of new
British bank Aldermore has hired Credit Suisse and
Deutsche Bank to prepare it for a listing that could
value it at 800-900 million pounds ($1.33-1.5 billion),
Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported.
The newspaper, without citing sources, said that the listing
by Aldermore's owner Anacap would take place in the autumn.
A spokesman for Aldermore declined to comment on the Sunday
Times report but said Aldermore was reviewing its capital
markets strategy which could, amongst other strategies, include
an initial public offering.
Credit Suisse declined to comment while Deutsche Bank was
not immediately available to comment.
Aldermore, founded in 2009, has established itself as one of
the more credible newcomers trying to challenge Britain's
established banks and potentially increase competition. It said
it was seeking acquisitions to speed up its expansion last year.
It raised 40 million pounds in new capital in December to
help it with its growth aspirations.
Separately, the Sunday Times also said that Labelux, the
owner of Jimmy Choo, has held meetings with investment bankers
in recent weeks to discuss floating a minority stake in the
luxury shoe retailer that could value it at 1 billion pounds.
However, it cited sources close to Labelux as saying that
the plans were at an early stage and could amount to nothing.
Labelex was not immediately available to comment.