May 11 British bank Aldermore Group Plc
said first-quarter lending rose 6 percent from the prior
quarter, buoyed by strong demand from small- and medium-sized
businesses, homeowners and landlords.
The bank, founded in 2009 by a former Barclays executive
with backing from private-equity firm AnaCap, said net loans to
customers rose to 7.9 billion pounds ($10.23 billion) at the end
of March from 7.5 billion pounds on Dec. 31.
First-quarter loan originations -- the process by which a
borrower applies for a new loan -- grew by 17 percent to 949
million pounds from the previous year. Total customer deposits
in the period grew 5 percent to 7 billion pounds.
"Subsequent to this active period and regulatory changes to
affordability tests for buy-to-let mortgages, we continue to
anticipate a lower level of growth for the second quarter of
2017," Chief Executive Phillip Monks said in a statement.
The challenger bank said it expects to deliver loan growth
in its guided range of 10-15 percent for the full year.
"We agree with management's outlook and believe that cheap
government funding and a specialist focus are resulting in
ongoing growth. However, volumes are becoming harder to generate
despite aggressive pricing," RBC analyst Peter Lenardos said.
UK lenders have so far defied predictions that Brexit could
trigger higher bad debts and poorer lending volumes at banks
already challenged by rock-bottom interest rates.
Earlier this month, UK lender OneSavings Bank Plc
delivered a resilient first-quarter trading update, with a loan
book growth of 5 percent.
Aldermore on Thursday also said it increased its use of the
Bank of England's Term Funding Scheme, which allows banks to
borrow at close to the lower base rate, drawing more than 750
million pounds from the scheme.
Shares of the company rose about 1 percent to 258.50 pence
in early trading.
($1 = 0.7725 pounds)
