* FY underlying pretax profit 56 mln stg
* Lending up 42 percent to 4.8 bln stg
* CEO says bank picking up business from 'big 4' banks
* Says bank did not hold takeover talks with TSB
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Feb 17 British bank Aldermore
(IPO-ALDE.L) said its pretax profit more than doubled in 2014
and its profit margin improved as it increased lending to small
firms and homeowners, picking up customers from bigger rivals.
Aldermore, founded in 2009 by former Barclays
executive Phillip Monks with backing from private equity firm
AnaCap, has established itself among the newcomers trying to
challenge Britain's largest banks.
The bank said on Tuesday its underling pretax profit grew to
56 million pounds ($86 million) in 2014, while its net interest
margin, the difference between the rate at which a bank lends
and what it pays to savers, expanded by 40 basis points to 3.4
percent.
Aldermore, which does not have branches, focuses on lending
to small businesses, as well as on savings products and home
loans. It has picked up customers from larger banks which are
downsizing and building capital to meet tougher regulations.
Its founder and chief executive officer Monks said Aldermore
was taking customers from bigger rivals such as Royal Bank of
Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays
and HSBC.
"Customers are coming to us in droves ... they're still
finding the big banks very, very difficult to deal with," Monks
told Reuters in an interview.
British regulators and lawmakers are keen for banks such as
Aldermore to challenge the dominance of the so-called 'Big
Four', which provide nine out of every 10 business loans. The
country's competition watchdog is investigating banking services
for small businesses.
Aldermore said its net lending to customers grew 42 percent
to 4.8 billion pounds last year and said it expected its net
lending to grow in line with the current rate in 2015.
Monks said he expected Aldermore's return on equity (RoE), a
measure of profitability, to hit 20 percent by the end of 2016,
earlier than an original target of 2017. The bank's RoE
increased by 3 percentage points to 15 percent in 2014.
Last October, Aldermore cancelled a planned stock market
listing which would have valued the business at about 800
million pounds, after a fall in stock markets sapped investor
interest in new listings.
The bank plans to relaunch its initial public offering but
Monks declined to comment on the likely timing. He said a report
in The Times newspaper which said that Aldermore had held talks
over a takeover by TSB was incorrect.
"I haven't had any conversations with TSB," he said.
($1 = 0.6509 pounds)
